HSLC 2023 meritorious students to receive Anundoram Borooah Award

Guwahati, Nov 29: The Government of Assam will present Anundoram Borooah Award to the meritorious students, who excelled in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2023 with 75 percent or above, at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, a total of 27,183 students will receive a cash amount of Rs. 15,000 each during an event graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony will also be held in other districts of Assam where the meritorious students will be awarded the cash prize by the cabinet ministers and dignitaries.