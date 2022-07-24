How this Guwahati woman's fitness mantra changed lives of hundreds

Guwahati, July 24: More than the 'before' and 'after' pictures, there are a lot of untold struggles behind body transformation. From body shaming to health-related issues, Tribeni Ozah Deka, founder of Tribenian's Fitness and Weight Loss programme has experienced it all, before she embarked on a journey to a healthier self.

Deka was a diabetic and was suffering from several other health related issues that made her life miserable. However, these impediments did not deter her from adopting a healthy lifestyle. Regular workouts and proper diets have helped her to reduce her body weight which also helped her to get over several other health related issues.

The journey does not end here, last year she came up with the online fitness class with the aim of helping more women who are obese and have been suffering from illness like- PCOD, PCOS, Thyroid and diabetes.

Her fitness program is uniquely designed to help each woman meet her personal goals. "The programme for women of all ages and fitness levels focuses on exercise and nutrition without any medicines, supplements and fat cutter," says Deka.

The online fitness class which kick started with just 10 women has now increased to 500 women. "I am happy, as everybody has achieved positive results and we have gathered here today from all over India to celebrate the momentous occasion," adds Deka.









