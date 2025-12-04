How London's transit model can ease Guwahati's traffic crisis

In the last decade of the nineteenth century, the first car appeared on the roads of London. Over the past 135 years, the situation has changed considerably. Various measures have been adopted by London to manage the growing volume of vehicular traffic.

While travelling in London, I am often reminded of Guwahati, which has grown from a small town into a busy capital city.

Despite efforts by the government and the GMC to improve transport, the situation remains far from satisfactory. In this article, I aim to outline the key lessons I learnt during my time in London that could help improve public transport and the environment in Guwahati.

It took London nearly 100 years to learn one vital lesson: building more roads only reduces congestion temporarily.

When driving becomes more convenient, more people buy cars, and the roads soon become congested again. The real solution lies in encouraging people to use public transport-ideally, systems that do not rely on existing road infrastructure.

Currently, about 60% of commuters use public transport, 37% walk or cycle, and less than 3% depend on private vehicles. This highlights the importance of strengthening public transport systems.

Various projects like new flyovers and overbridges, traffic management initiatives, have provided only temporary relief to the citizens of Guwahati.

Without proper and meticulous planning well in advance, the city may soon face an uncontrollable situation in the near future.

At present, there are five main modes of public transport in London and Greater London: London citybuses, Underground (Tubes), River Buses/Taxis, Suburban trains, and the National Rail network.

In addition, for personal transportation, people commonly use taxis and private hire services, as well as cycling and walking.

The entire transport system in London is managed by an organization called Transport for London (TfL), a statutory body operating under the authority of the mayor, responsible for ensuring the overall safety, smooth operation, and efficiency of the city's transport network.

The system functions under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Due to the implementation of a smooth and efficient public transport system, people have largely stopped using personal vehicles in central London. The buildings in this area were constructed around 150-200 years ago, long before the advent of vehicular traffic.

It is not possible to widen the roads by demolishing these historic heritage structures, whether they are privately owned or government properties. Therefore, an alternative system was developed to manage traffic without expanding the roads.

Drivers are now required to:

(i) pay an additional congestion charge when driving through the 21-square-kilometre central London area, and

(ii) pay high parking fees during office and business hours.

As a result, most people prefer using public transport for convenience and lower costs. By 2025, it has been observed that most roads in central London have been converted into single lane roads while the second lane been made either pedestrianized or converted into cycling lanes.

The London Underground, which began operation in 1863, now comprises an extensive network of 11 lines, some of which run 24 hours on weekends. Several areas are also served by a tram network.

To avoid road traffic, there are additional transport options along certain sections of the River Thames, which flows through the city.

Moreover, a suburban overground network forms a loop around London, providing convenient travel across the city, while the national rail network connects London with most major cities across UK.

After the completion of major flyovers – namely Guwahati Club to Bamunimaidam, Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh, and Machkhowa to Santipur – as well as the new Brahmaputra Bridge connecting Fancy Bazar to North Guwahati and the 121 km ring road around Greater Guwahati, the city will have a well-developed network of roads.

However, by the time these projects are completed, at least one lakh additional vehicles are expected to ply on roads.

As a result, traffic congestion may still persist. Therefore, a proper and scientific system of traffic management will be essential to ensure smooth movement for all road users, while maintaining a healthy environment and a comfortable Air Quality Index (AQI).

To reduce congestion and improve air quality, I propose the following measures to help Guwahati – the gateway to Northeast India – preserve its charm and enhance its livability for years to come.

The Guwahati Metro Rail project, which is still at its approval stage, may be implemented along one or two corridors to avoid excessive cost escalation. One track of the existing railway line passing through the heart of the city could be developed and utilized for metro rail operations.

Some roads that could serve as alternatives to the existing congested routes may be developed, enabling people to use these roads preferentially and thereby save time and energy.

After the development of an efficient public transport system, the main congested areas should be subjected to a congestion fee. This will encourage people to avoid these zones, thereby reducing traffic volume and making traffic management easier.

The main issue on Guwahati's roads is poor on-street parking management. Parking should be automated with clearly marked spaces, replacing manual fee collection. This will ease congestion, boost GMC revenue, and promote public transport use

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems should be used for efficient traffic control, enabling accurate vehicle detection and automated payment and enforcement

Petrol and diesel vehicles are major pollutants, worsening the city’s air quality. The use of electric vehicles (EVs) should be promoted, with incentives such as exemption from congestion fees.

River transport along the Brahmaputra, once widely used, is now limited to a few ferry routes. To promote eco-friendly and affordable mobility, it should be revived in Guwahati and later extended along the river from Arunachal Pradesh to Dhubri.

Cycling is an eco-friendly mode of transport. Dedicated cycle lanes along footpaths should be developed in Guwahati to promote green mobility and healthy living.