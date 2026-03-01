How encroached hills, shrinking prey drive leopard sightings in Guwahati

Guwahati’s rapid urban expansion is increasingly colliding with the wild, as a steady rise in leopard sightings across residential neighbourhoods revives concerns over human–wildlife conflict along the city’s vulnerable hill fringes.

From the narrow bylanes of Pandu to hillside settlements in Maligaon and Shantipur, the big cat’s presence is no longer confined to forested stretches. What were once sporadic, almost whispered accounts of a fleeting sighting have now turned into frequent alerts circulating across neighbourhood groups and social media timelines.

For residents, the sightings are unsettling, though not yet life-altering. While no major injuries have been reported so far, the recurring sightings have heightened anxiety, particularly among families living near the city’s hill slopes.

“Even though it is concerning, my house is quite far from where the leopard was last seen. It hasn’t impacted our daily lives much. As of now nothing has changed. It is worrying, but I just hope everything settles soon,” said Kangkana Hazarika, a resident of Pandu.

Encroached hills, displaced predators

Experts say the rise in leopard sightings is closely linked to rapid urban expansion and hill encroachment. Hills once covered with dense vegetation and sparsely inhabited are now dotted with residential buildings, access roads and commercial establishments.

“Way back in 2006–07–08, if you went to the Kharguli, Santipur or Maligaon hillsides, they were almost virgin landscapes. Manpara was completely untouched. Now people have encroached upon these areas. So where will the leopards go?” said Shyamanta Ram Phukan, a human–animal conflict management expert authorised by the Government of Assam.









A file image of a leopard spotted in Kumarpara

Residents living close to the hills acknowledge the transformation. Many recall a time when the slopes behind their homes were thick with trees, with only a handful of scattered houses breaking the green cover.

“Earlier, these areas were quieter and surrounded by trees. Now there are houses everywhere. It’s not surprising that animals are coming down, but it’s still scary when it happens,” said Dipika Das, a resident of Pandu.

Phukan pointed out that leopards are not new to the city’s periphery. “They have been here since our grandfathers’ days. Earlier, people avoided certain forested patches, especially during evening hours. There was a natural fear,” he said.

Smartphones, shrinking prey & rising panic

Beyond shrinking habitat, Phukan pointed to another contributing factor; a shift in the city’s ecological balance.

“Ten to fifteen years ago, the primary diet of leopards in Guwahati was stray dogs, not deer. Over the last five to six years, animal rescue groups have intensified sterilisation drives. As a result, stray dog populations have declined. When they cannot mate, their numbers reduce,” he explained.

According to Phukan, the decline in stray dogs has inadvertently disrupted the leopards’ urban food source. With no significant deer population in the city, except in limited pockets such as the Geetanagar hills, the animals are increasingly venturing deeper into residential areas in search of sustenance.

Managing public response during wildlife sightings has also emerged as a major challenge for authorities. What was once handled quietly by forest teams is now amplified within minutes through social media forwards, live videos and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups.

“Right now, the biggest issue is mobile phones. Earlier, when elephants or tigers were sighted, people would run away. We would go and rescue the animal. Now people try to take pictures and videos, which creates chaos,” Phukan said. He believes that the natural caution people once exercised has diminished in the age of smartphones.

“With mobile phones, people now go to places where leopards rest during the day just to record videos. For example, near Bhagheshwari Mandir in the Kamakhya hills, people earlier avoided going in the evenings. Now many don’t hesitate,” he said.

Residents acknowledge that curiosity often outweighs caution. The moment a sighting is reported, people step out onto balconies, gather at street corners or head toward the location to catch a glimpse.

“When we hear about a sighting, the first instinct is to check WhatsApp or step outside to see what’s happening. People gather quickly. That probably makes the situation worse,” said Dipika Das, a resident of Pandu.









A screengrab of a leopard spotted near Kamakhya Temple area. (Photo: Meta/devilhunter)

Phukan stressed that during rescue operations, forest teams urge residents to remain calm and maintain a safe distance.

“When we rescue leopards or other wildlife, we ask people not to panic and to move to a safe place. People should cooperate. But many call news channels immediately, which increases panic,” he said.

As Guwahati continues to expand into its surrounding hills, the boundary between urban life and wildlife habitat is becoming increasingly blurred.

The rising leopard sightings underscore a larger challenge - development without ecological sensitivity carries consequences and coexistence, though complex, may be the only sustainable way forward.