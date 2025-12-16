‘How did they read it?’ Assam CM counters Oppn’s Zubeen Garg chargesheet claims

Guwahati, Dec 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, strongly dismissed allegations that the chargesheet filed in the murder case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg is weak, questioning how critics could assess the contents of a document that is yet to be tested in court.

Responding sharply to opposition leaders and commentators, Sarma said their claims "lacked substance and exposed their political intent".

“How did they know what is written in the chargesheet? Where did they read it? Did the judge tell them whether it is written as ‘A’ or ‘B’? This itself shows that the opposition has no seriousness or purpose. Their statements and even the questions being raised already prove that," the Chief Minister asked.

Sarma asserted that the investigation has been conducted as per law and cautioned against premature judgments aimed at politicising a sensitive case.

He reiterated that the strength of the chargesheet would be determined by the judicial process and not by political view.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid continued criticism from opposition parties, who have alleged lapses in the probe.

Earlier on December 14, two days after the filing of the chargesheet by the SIT, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee accused the SIT of filing a perfunctory chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case, alleging it was meant to douse public anger rather than deliver accountability for the singer’s untimely demise.

“Such documents only create an illusion of seriousness. What is required are concrete proof, witnesses to substantiate the claims, and seizure of the instruments used in the crime," former Congress MP Ripun Bora had said.

However, Sarma maintained that such accusations are speculative and intended to mislead the public.

“The opposition should allow the legal process to take its course instead of making baseless claims,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring justice through lawful means.