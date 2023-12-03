How Assam Police plans to curb rise in road accidents this New Year?

Guwahati, Dec 3: As the New Year is around the corner, the concern for rising road accidents prompts the state government to begin a special drive on road safety.

The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh on Saturday informed that road accidents are one of the major concerns of the state government, as every year during this time, we witness a surge in such incidents, often resulting in casualties.

Singh said, “To address the issue of surge in road accidents, we conduct monthly meetings involving all stakeholders, including Transport, NHAI, and other relevant departments, to review and strategize road safety measures.”

The DGP informed that the department always gives priority to awareness programmes on how to avoid road accidents, especially during the festive seasons. He said, “It is often said that during the festive seasons, there is a sudden rise in road accident cases. So, to curb road mishaps, we conduct special drives during the festive seasons.”

Similar to the drives conducted during the previous festive seasons, Singh informed us that a special drive will be carried out from December 15 till Bihu festivities in January 2024.

He further stated some of the key features that could be adopted by citizens to avoid road accidents. Singh said, “Drivers as well as pillion riders should wear helmets not only in the city areas but also outside the city for their own safety. Seats should be worn both in the front seats and back seats all the time while travelling in cars. Over-speeding should be avoided by the drivers and I feel most of the accidents are caused when drivers drive their cars on the wrong side of the road.”

Meanwhile, Singh asserted that if people stop driving under the influence of alcohol, then the state might witness a dip in road accident cases.



