Horrific road accident in Guwahati; 1 killed, 4 injured

Guwahati, Aug 24: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and four other were grievously injured in a road accident which took place in Guwahati city on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when a four-wheeler allegedly hit four people on the road near Game Village in Lalmati area. One of the victims died on spot.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene following the incident.

After fleeing from Game Village, the vehicle again collided with two two-wheelers.

In another escape attempt the driver next hit an electricity pole and was injured.

Reportedly, the accused driver was in inebriated condition and several bottles of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Basistha police reached the spot and rushed the injured victims to the nearby hospital for medical assistance.