Horrific accident on Bharalu-Brahmaputra road, vehicle skids near river

Guwahati, Dec 17: A terrifying accident took place on the Bharlu Brahmaputra road late last night, as a speeding vehicle veered off the road, narrowly missing the steep drop to the river. The incident, which occurred around midnight, has left locals shaken and raised concerns about the road's safety.

Reports suggest that the vehicle was traveling at high speed when it lost control, skidding dangerously close to the riverbank. The accident occurred on a stretch notorious for such incidents, with the area being known for previous accidents, including a tragic event where a man was killed by a green bus.

While it is unclear whether anyone was injured in the latest accident, the swift reaction of passersby and the lack of immediate reports of fatalities or serious injuries suggest that the occupants of the vehicle may have been lucky to survive.

Authorities have yet to release detailed information about the cause of the accident, but locals attribute it to the ongoing issue of speeding on the road. The stretch, especially at night, remains prone to accidents. The incident has reignited calls for enhanced traffic monitoring and road safety measures to prevent further tragedies.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike on one of the city's most perilous roads.