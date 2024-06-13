Honey-trapping gang busted in Guwahati; 6 arrested

Guwahati, June 13: Guwahati Police busted a honey-trapping gang in the city and arrested at least four young women and two youths on Thursday.

According to sources, the young women got acquainted with young men from well-to-do families and trapped them into a romantic relationship.

The women then call them to a rental place to party and attempt to establish physical contact under the influence. While the accused women try to form physical contact with the victims, two fellow youths in police uniform enter the rental place and threaten the victims with dire consequences. The gang then demands a huge amount of money by blackmailing the victims.

The incident came to light when a young man fell prey to their trap and lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station.

Subsequently, the police took prompt action and arrested the six accused involved in the honey-trapping of young men.