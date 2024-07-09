Homeopathy College Vice President dies by suicide in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 9: A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati after the Vice Principal of a medical college died by suicide at his quarters inside the college premises on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Dr. Narayan Debnath (57), was the vice principal of Swahid Jadav Nath Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

He was found hanging at his quarters by students, who immediately alerted the authorities.

Originally hailing from Doboka, in Lanka, Dr. Debnath had been residing in the quarters on the college premises with his family for the past one year. His family was not reportedly present in Guwahati when he took the extreme step.

The reason behind his decision to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.