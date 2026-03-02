Holi in Guwahati: Joy, faith & a growing call for safety

As Guwahati prepares to celebrate Holi, the festival’s timeless message of joy, renewal and togetherness once again comes to the fore.

Rooted in ancient lore, Holi carries multiple meanings across regions and communities. For many, it commemorates the victory of good over evil as embodied in the legend of Prahlad and Hiranyakashyap.

Another beloved narrative associated with the festival springs from the playful bond between Lord Krishna and Radha. This legend, particularly resonant in Assam, has helped shape Holi as a celebration of love, camaraderie and shared delight.

Yet, as the festival has grown in scale and exuberance over the years, so too have the challenges that accompany large public gatherings.

In a rapidly expanding city like Guwahati, authorities are now focused on ensuring that the spirit of Holi remains safe, orderly and inclusive for all.

For many young people today, especially women, Holi is a mix of joy and caution. Tejaswini Baruah, a student from Guwahati, shared her concerns candidly.

“Keeping my security and safety in mind, I do not go everywhere. I only play Holi with my family and trusted friends. Nowadays, inappropriate behaviour is not limited to any one gender,” she said.





A still from Fancy Bazar, Guwahati. (File Image, Photo: _a.j.a.y_b.a.s.a.k_)

Concerns also extend beyond behaviour to the substances used during celebrations. Another student, Prantor Niyogi, said he worries about the quality of colours.

“I usually don’t worry before going out to play, but I am concerned about the types of colours used. I’ve also heard that people in an inebriated state sometimes misbehave at public Holi parties, especially in areas like Fancy Bazar,” he said.

Several youngsters feel that the nature of celebrations has changed over the years. Prajeet Pratik Roy, a university student, reflected on the shift.

“Earlier, Holi was simply a festival of colours. But now, public parties sometimes involve drinking and smoking openly. Holi feels safe within family and close circles, but public spaces can be worrying. As men, we should also be mindful and ensure women around us feel safe,” he said.





For young women like Nilakshi Kumari, hesitation begins even before stepping out. “Before going to any Holi party, there’s always a question at the back of our mind - what if someone touches us inappropriately in the name of applying colours? Our parents worry about the same thing,” she said.

Parents echo similar concerns. Pinki Sarma, a mother, said safety remains her top priority. “My daughter loves playing Holi and enjoys it with her friends and neighbours. But society is changing. As parents, we worry about our children’s safety. It’s not just daughters; nowadays, anyone can be vulnerable,” she said.





A file image of a Holi party at a resort in Guwahati. (Photo: Meta/theguywithasoul)

Addressing these concerns, an official from Pan Bazar Police Station told The Assam Tribune that security arrangements would be in place for Holi celebrations in areas such as Fancy Bazar.

“All necessary security measures will be in place during the celebrations. Both male and female personnel will be deployed. So far, we have not received any reports of inappropriate behaviour,” the official said.

Despite the anxieties, the spirit of Holi remains resilient. The festival continues to symbolise faith, goodness and community bonding. Yet, in a rapidly evolving urban landscape, it also serves as a reminder that celebration must go hand in hand with responsibility.

In the end, Holi is not just about colours in the air, but about values at heart - joy tempered with care, and tradition upheld with mutual respect.

With inputs from Nikita Hazarika