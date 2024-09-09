Hojai man ‘confesses’ to bomb planting at 4 Guwahati locations

Guwahati, Sept 19: The Assam police have claimed a major breakthrough in the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) bomb planting case in Guwahati.

Manab Kalita, an individual identified as a suspect, has been arrested by Jorhat police in Titabor. According to the police, Kalita has "confessed" to planting bombs at four locations in the city on Independence Day.

Currently held at Latasil Police Station, Kalita is under investigation led by Joint Commissioner of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar.

Kalita was initially apprehended from Titabor a week ago based on credible intelligence inputs. After interrogation by Jorhat police, he was handed over to Guwahati police yesterday.

Police sources reveal that Kalita, a resident of Kaki, Hojai, is involved in planting Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-like objects at Gandhi Mandap, Dispur Lastgate, Narengi, and Panbazar.

Following the ULFA-I's bomb planting, Guwahati police had arrested several suspects but had not achieved any major breakthroughs.

On August 20, five days after the bomb scare spread panic among residents, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a bid to advance the investigation, the Assam Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible information leading to the apprehension of those responsible.