Hoax bomb threat emails trigger alert on Saraswati Puja, ahead of Republic Day

Guwahati, Jan 23: Panic triggered by bomb threat emails sent to several schools in the city on Friday was swiftly dispelled after police confirmed the threat to be a hoax.

The emails, which claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would explode by 1 pm, prompted immediate action from the city police and bomb disposal teams.

“As soon as the information was received, we activated our standard operating procedures,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nomal Mahato said.

“With the help of the Bomb Disposal (BD) squad, thorough searches were conducted at the concerned schools. No explosives or suspicious materials were found during the checks.”

Police officials said the email was found to be completely fake and described it as a malicious attempt to create panic during Saraswati Puja celebrations.

“This appears to be an attempt by a corrupt and miscreant circle to dampen the festive spirit of Saraswati Puja,” the official added.

DCP Mahato said the situation was brought under control without delay and reassured students, parents, and school authorities.

“There is absolutely no bomb in any school. We want to clearly assure everyone that the threat was a hoax and there is no cause for panic,” he said.

According to the police, the threatening email was sent under the name Rupan Kumar Dhar.

“We are tracking the individual who sent the email. The technical source of the mail is being examined by cyber and technically experienced personnel, and further investigation is underway,” DCP Mahato said.

He noted that heightened vigilance was already in place due to Saraswati Puja and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

“Today is Saraswati Puja and Republic Day is also approaching. We are maintaining strict vigilance across the city. AS CHECK arrangements have been activated, police patrolling vehicles are on the roads, and security checks are being conducted regularly,” Mahato said.

The DCP added that police teams personally visited schools to review their security arrangements and to ensure that the situation did not lead to panic.

“We assured school authorities of full security. They also understood that the mail was a hoax. Searches were carried out promptly, and we ensured that students and staff remained calm,” he said.

Police confirmed that the emails were received by some schools around 9.45 am.

“Such acts are clearly the work of miscreants and will be dealt with strictly as per law,” Mahato said, warning that legal action would follow once the sender is identified.

City police reiterated that all necessary measures are in place and urged the public not to spread rumours or panic, assuring that security arrangements have been strengthened across Guwahati in view of the festive period and Republic Day.