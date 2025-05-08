Historic Dighalipukhuri set for green makeover with eco-friendly restoration project

Guwahati, May 8: The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), on Thursday, launched an eco-friendly project to clean and rejuvenate the historic Dighalipukhuri, one of Guwahati’s most iconic and culturally significant water bodies.

The project, launched in collaboration with Welspun, aims to restore water quality, improve oxygen levels, and safeguard aquatic life using cutting-edge, Indian-developed biotechnology.

Dighalipukhuri, which contains more than 285 million liters of water, has faced severe pollution issues in recent years that led to declining aquatic health, including mass fish deaths.

To reverse this deterioration, the project will employ SABRE (Stabilised Aerobic/Anaerobic Bioengineered Reaction Environment) technology—an environment-friendly and sustainable solution vetted by IIT Kanpur. The initiative will be executed over a 4–6 week period.

The cleaning process will:

Break down green algae buildup, restoring water clarity

Increase dissolved oxygen levels to over 6 mg/L, promoting a healthier aquatic ecosystem

Gradually reduce bottom sludge without disrupting the lake's historical features

Eliminate microplastics and pollutants while maintaining a peaceful surrounding with noise levels kept below 50 decibels

Dr. Liam Ryan, an environmental scientist from Ireland and the project lead at Welspun, has spent over a decade in India developing sustainable water restoration solutions.

The SABRE technology has already been successfully implemented in water body rejuvenation projects across Varanasi, Pimpri, and Pandharpur, demonstrating its effectiveness in restoring polluted lakes and rivers.

Discussing the importance of the initiative, Kumar Padmapani Borah, Managing Director of ATDC, said, “With this project, we aim to raise oxygen levels to 6 mg/L, ensuring a healthy aquatic ecosystem while making the water safe enough for future public use. The green algae layer will be removed, and waste from the bed of the lake will be cleared using sustainable, environment-friendly technology. There will be minimal noise or disruption during the process, preserving the serenity of the surrounding environment.”

In addition to oxygenating the lake and improving water quality, the project will enhance the ecological balance of Dighalipukhuri, which is home to fish, turtles, and numerous bird species. While initial plans included installing murals along the lake's perimeter, those additions have been postponed for the time being, though the iconic grill wall will remain in place.

The effort is part of a broader push to restore polluted water bodies across India, with similar initiatives already carried out in Varanasi’s Durgakund Lake and other water systems using the same SABRE technology.

Once complete, Dighalipukhuri will be revitalised as a cleaner and healthier ecological hub, preserving its historical significance while promoting sustainable tourism in the region.