84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

By PTI
Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Mulayam Singh Yadavs death
X

Photo: Meta

Guwahati, Oct 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had "ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words".

"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Mulayam Singh Yadavs death

Guwahati, Oct 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.

The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had "ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words".

"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Sarma tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X