Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

Guwahati, Oct 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was a colossal loss to Indian politics.
The chief minister in a condolence message said Yadav had "ruled the hearts of millions for many decades. I am pained beyond words".
"My condolences to @yadavakhilesh ji, family, friends and followers, who are all anguished at the passing away of Neta ji", Sarma tweeted.
The 82-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister died on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.
