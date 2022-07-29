84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Himanta hits out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over 'rashtrapatni' remark

By PTI
Himanta hits out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over rashtrapatni remark
Guwahati, Jul 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday hit out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark and said it was an "assault on dignity of tribals and self-respect of women''.

The comment was also against the decorum of Indian polity, he said.

"The remarks by Congress MP @adhirrcinc on Mahamahim Smt Droupadi Murmu ji is an affront not only on the highest constitutional position of India, but also an assault on the dignity of tribals, self-respect of women and decorum of Indian polity," Sarma, who is a senior BJP leader, tweeted.

"I condemn it," he added.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, had on Wednesday referred to Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' while speaking to media during a protest programme at New Delhi. Facing a barrage of criticism, he had later said that it was "slip of tongue".'

The matter had blown up into a major row as BJP accused Chowdhury of 'hurling a deliberate sexist insult' at the president and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

PTI


One held for drunk driving after car hits several vehicles in Guwahati
29 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 29: Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were rammed after a vehicle hit them near...

Assam govt to focus on judicious use of forest resources
29 July 2022 6:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 29: The Assam government is exploring means for judicious utilisation of forest...

Morphine, illegal cigarettes seized from Rajdhani Exp trains
28 July 2022 8:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 28: Morphine and illegal cigarettes worth Rs 74 lakh were recovered from two Rajdhani...

Guwahati: Two child lifters held at GMCH
28 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 28: Guwahati police arrested two women for allegedly being involved in child-lifting...

Drugs and foreign cigarettes seized from Rajdhani Express in Guwahati
27 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: In an operation carried out by the Guwahati Railway Police Force, a large...

Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding
27 July 2022 7:49 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: A woman from Hyderabad who was residing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area was allegedly...

Milk price to go up by Rs 4 per litre in Guwahati from next month
2022-07-25T19:30:16+05:30

Guwahati, July 25: The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmer's Association, has announced that milk price...

How this Guwahati woman's fitness mantra changed lives of hundreds
24 July 2022 3:44 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 24: More than the 'before' and 'after' pictures, there are a lot of untold struggles...

All NE CMs congratulate Droupadi Murmu, BJP holds victory rallies
22 July 2022 6:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: Chief Ministers and various other leaders of the eight northeastern states...

Assam Police detain Congress leaders for protesting against ED's summon to Sonia Gandhi
2022-07-21T16:29:33+05:30

Guwahati, July 21: Following the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress party...

Gauhati HC grants bail to Barshashree Buragohain
2022-07-21T16:08:02+05:30

Guwahati, July 21: Barshashree Buragohain who was arrested for allegedly writing an anti – national...

Oppn parties question Assam CM's campaign to hoist 80L national flags
21 July 2022 5:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 21: Assams two main opposition parties -- the Congress and the AIUDF -- on Wednesday...

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

One held for drunk driving after car hits several vehicles in Guwahati
29 July 2022 10:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 29: Several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were rammed after a vehicle hit them near...

Assam govt to focus on judicious use of forest resources
29 July 2022 6:29 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 29: The Assam government is exploring means for judicious utilisation of forest...

Morphine, illegal cigarettes seized from Rajdhani Exp trains
28 July 2022 8:27 AM GMT

Guwahati, Jul 28: Morphine and illegal cigarettes worth Rs 74 lakh were recovered from two Rajdhani...

Guwahati: Two child lifters held at GMCH
28 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 28: Guwahati police arrested two women for allegedly being involved in child-lifting...

Drugs and foreign cigarettes seized from Rajdhani Express in Guwahati
27 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: In an operation carried out by the Guwahati Railway Police Force, a large...

Hyderabad woman raped in Guwahati, accused absconding
27 July 2022 7:49 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 27: A woman from Hyderabad who was residing in Guwahati's Hatigaon area was allegedly...

Milk price to go up by Rs 4 per litre in Guwahati from next month
2022-07-25T19:30:16+05:30

Guwahati, July 25: The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmer's Association, has announced that milk price...

How this Guwahati woman's fitness mantra changed lives of hundreds
24 July 2022 3:44 PM GMT

Guwahati, July 24: More than the 'before' and 'after' pictures, there are a lot of untold struggles...

All NE CMs congratulate Droupadi Murmu, BJP holds victory rallies
22 July 2022 6:14 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 22: Chief Ministers and various other leaders of the eight northeastern states...

Assam Police detain Congress leaders for protesting against ED's summon to Sonia Gandhi
2022-07-21T16:29:33+05:30

Guwahati, July 21: Following the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Congress party...

Gauhati HC grants bail to Barshashree Buragohain
2022-07-21T16:08:02+05:30

Guwahati, July 21: Barshashree Buragohain who was arrested for allegedly writing an anti – national...

Oppn parties question Assam CM's campaign to hoist 80L national flags
21 July 2022 5:12 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 21: Assams two main opposition parties -- the Congress and the AIUDF -- on Wednesday...

Windshield of Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight cracks mid-air, plane diverted to Jaipur
20 July 2022 4:10 PM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the...

