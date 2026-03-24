High stakes fight in Guwahati Central pits BJP veteran against AJP's new-age lead

Guwahati, March 24: In an election season dominated by heavyweight leaders fighting to secure their political futures, it is the No. 36 Guwahati Central constituency that has unexpectedly emerged as the most compelling battleground in Assam. It has evolved into a layered political narrative of youth versus experience, regional identity versus national politics, and organizational might versus emerging alternatives.

At the heart of this high-stakes contest stands Vijay Kumar Gupta, BJP veteran and across the aisle is Kunki Chowdhury, a 27-year-old Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate.

The contrast is stark and deliberate

Gupta who served as BJP’s State general secretary, vice president and a long-time core committee member, represents continuity and political experience. Choudhury, an alumna of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and University College London, embodies the AJP’s push to bring educated, professional leadership into the electoral arena.

A constituency that mirrors urban Assam

With 1,91,758 voters spread across 218 polling stations – from Fatasil-Shantipur through Fancy Bazar and Pan Bazar to the GS Road-Ulubari belt –Guwahati Central is a microcosm of urban Assam. Its electorate, comprising middle-class residents, business owners, professionals and students, tends to prioritize governance over rhetoric. Issues like traffic congestion, waterlogging, waste management and infrastructure dominate voter concerns.

A contest beyond candidates

What initially appeared as a straightforward contest has quickly taken on deeper undertones. Social media discourse has amplified the ‘Assamese versus non-Assamese’ debate, adding a layer of identity politics to an already charged environment.

“It is unfortunate that an Assamese-non-Assamese debate is being created by people who do not love Assam but want to create an unfounded controversy. Deeply hurting as it may be, but this is not true. I was born and brought up in Assam, my father came here in 1925. I have given my entire life to social, political, sports and cultural sphere of Assam,” Vijay Gupta told The Assam Tribune. “I believe our voters will come out in large numbers and this narrative will be buried after the results.”

The youth card

For Chowdhury, the campaign is less about rebuttal and more about repositioning politics itself. Her candidature reflects the AJP’s attempt to redefine urban governance discourse in Guwahati.

Her campaign has focused on everyday civic issues, women’s safety and strengthening public institutions. Backed by her experience in education and institutional governance, she is pitching a model of transparent and accountable administration.

“Guwahati Central deserves governance that is responsive and people-centric. This election is about fixing everyday problems, drainage, waste, safety and public services not about old political narratives,” Choudhury said during a campaign interaction. “This contest is about giving space to a new generation that combines education, integrity, and a commitment to clean governance.”

The third angle in the game

Just when the contest seemed bipolar, a third dimension has added complexity.

Ramendra Narayan Kalita, a five-time MLA and veteran of the AGP, resigned from his party post after being denied a ticket. Kalita, however, continues to wield influence in parts of Guwahati Central. His discontent injected uncertainty into what was expected to be a BJP-advantaged seat.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally intervened, visiting Kalita’s residence in a bid to defuse tensions. Gupta, too, reached out ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit. Kalita, in turn, struck a cautious note, “I will speak to the party workers and take things forward,” he said, leaving the political establishment guessing about his next move.

More than just a seat

What makes Guwahati Central truly significant is what it represents.

For the BJP, a win here would reinforce its urban stronghold and validate its development narrative. For the AJP and joint Opposition, an upset would signal the arrival of a credible regional alternative driven by youth and reformist politics.

And for the voters, the choice is as layered as the contest itself – between experience and change, identity and governance, stability and aspiration.

As campaigning intensifies, all eyes are firmly fixed on Guwahati Central, where the battle is not just electoral, but symbolic of the State’s political future.