High-level Japanese delegation reviews skill development project in Amingaon

Guwahati, May 4: A high-level Japanese delegation led by Nukaga Fukushiro, Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives, on Sunday, visited the upcoming Japan-assisted Skill Training Centre in Amingaon.

The visit marks a significant stride in deepening Assam-Japan ties through skill development and cultural cooperation under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative.

The Skill Training Centre, developed in collaboration with Japan-based ASEAN-One Co., aims to empower Assamese youth through Japanese language training and testing, preparing them for employment opportunities in Japan’s growing industries.

Welcoming the delegation, Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to fostering international collaboration in education and skill-building.

“Proud to showcase Assam’s strength in tourism, culture, and youth empowerment. The upcoming Japanese Language & Testing Centre will open new global pathways for our youth. Together, we’re building a bridge between Assam and Japan — rooted in respect, opportunity, and shared growth,” he posted on a micro-blogging site.

The Japanese delegation is also scheduled to visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, and the Tata Semiconductor and Testing Facility at Jagiroad later in the day.

The delegation had arrived in Assam on Saturday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues of cooperation across multiple sectors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm welcome to the visitors and highlighted the importance of the trip.

“This hugely significant visit points to closer convergence of interests between Japan and the State of Assam, in alignment with India’s Act East Policy. My visit to Tokyo earlier this year and #AdvantageAssam2 had set the tone for close economic, cultural and people to people engagement between Japan and Assam,” he wrote in a social media post.

As part of the MoU signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the state will soon see the establishment of a Japanese Language Testing Centre.

The initiative is expected to equip thousands of Assamese youth with the linguistic and technical skills required to work in Japan.

With Japan actively looking for skilled manpower, around 50,000 candidates from Assam are expected to benefit from the programme, gaining global exposure and contributing to international industries.