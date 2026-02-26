Hidden camera recovered from TISS Guwahati hostel, police probe underway

Guwahati, Feb 26: A hidden camera recovered from the bathroom of a girls’ hostel at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Jalukbari in the city has triggered consternation among students.

Police is probing the matter after an FIR was lodged by the TISS authorities.

The incident was reported yesterday when a female student noticed a suspicious object while visiting the bathroom. A close look revealed it to be a hidden camera.

This led the agitated student community demanding immediate action and accountability from the TISS authorities to ensure their safety and privacy.

Meanwhile, the TISS administration Guwahati Campus, has expressed its deep concern regarding the recent discovery of a hidden camera in a girls’ hostel bathroom, terming it as a “serious privacy violation and is entirely unacceptable and condemnable.”

In a statement, it said that a police complaint has been filed, and the institute was fully cooperating with the Guwahati Police in their investigation.

“All measures will be taken to prevent such incidents in future, and an internal review of security protocols has been initiated.”

“TISS Guwahati stands in solidarity with all the students and support services are in place for the most affected students. The institute remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and respectful campus environment for all students.

We request that all media and stakeholders respect the privacy of the students while reporting on this matter,” the statement said.