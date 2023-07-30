85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Heroin seized from ambulance in Guwahati, one held

By The Assam Tribune
Heroin seized from ambulance in Guwahati, one held
Guwahati, July 30: In continuation with the war against drugs, the Bhangagarh police arrested a peddler red handed with 4.13 grams of heroin in an ambulance bearing registration number AS01 FC 2735.

The incident took place near State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Aamaluddin Ahmed.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated regarding the matter.



The Assam Tribune


