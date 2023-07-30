Heroin seized from ambulance in Guwahati, one held

Guwahati, July 30: In continuation with the war against drugs, the Bhangagarh police arrested a peddler red handed with 4.13 grams of heroin in an ambulance bearing registration number AS01 FC 2735.

The incident took place near State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Aamaluddin Ahmed.

Meanwhile, legal action has been initiated regarding the matter.





#WarOnDrugs



A CGPD team from Bhangagarh PS arrested one Aamaluddin Ahmed (32) after he was caught red handed with 4.13 gms of Heroin, in an ambulance (AS01 FC 2735) near State Cancer Institute. Legal action initiated.@CMOfficeAssam @himantabiswa @assampolice @gpsinghips pic.twitter.com/iKR6GsRQDu — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) July 30, 2023



