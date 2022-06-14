Heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati in next two days

Guwahati, June 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Guwahati in next two days even as artificial flood is wreaking havoc in the city.

Significant rainfall has been recorded in several places across Guwahati in the past 24 hours (upto 8.30 am on Tuesday).





As per the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely over Guwahati City on Tuesday, while heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm in 24 hrs) is very likely to occur over the city on June 15 (Wednesday).

On Thursday heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hrs) is expected over the city.

The IMD further stated that moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong lower level Southerly/ Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during 13-17 June 2022. Under its influence, fairly widespread, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over northeastern states during 13-17 June 2022.

Red alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya for the next two days starting today as extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for these two places.







