Heavy rain prompts extended power cuts in Guwahati; APDCL cites safety precautions

Guwahati, May 31: With the city reeling under the impact of incessant rains since May 29, Guwahati is now facing a parallel crisis - prolonged power outages across several key areas. Residents across different localities reported extended power cuts, some lasting well beyond 24 hours.

Snigdha Sharma, a resident of Hatigaon, on Saturday, said, “We lost power yesterday evening and had to manage the entire night with just an inverter. With no way to recharge phones or access information, it was stressful. Power returned today around 11 am, but the uncertainty was the hardest part.

The move, while necessary for public safety, has led to mounting frustration among city residents. Junali Deka, a local resident, said she and her family are still in the dark.

“It’s been almost 24 hours now without electricity. We don’t have any backup. Last night we had to go to a neighbourhood shop to charge our phones. It’s a big problem, especially for families with kids or the elderly,” she told The Assam Tribune.

Despite the widespread disruptions, APDCL insists its teams are working around-the-clock to restore power wherever possible.

“We’ve deployed teams across the city. In areas where water levels have dropped or weren’t critically high to begin with, we are restoring power in phases. We’re committed to bringing relief, but public safety must come first,” PRO, APDCL told The Assam Tribune.

Earlier on Friday, as rising urban floodwaters submerged large parts of the city, the APDCL, as a precautionary measure, switched off distribution transformers to prevent fatal accidents like electrocution or equipment failure.

In areas where water has reached the base of electrical infrastructure, officials say restoring power is simply not an option until the floodwater recedes. “This is not an infrastructure failure, it's a precautionary shutdown,” clarified the PRO.

They said that the measure has been deployed in several parts of the city, particularly in the low-lying areas.

“Bharalu and other low-lying areas have seen water levels rise dangerously. If a submerged transformer is powered up, there is a serious risk of electrocution and transformer burnout. These transformers typically cater to 10–15 households. We’ve had to cut off supply in such zones until we’re certain it’s safe,” the official added.

Earlier on Friday evening, the Chief Minister had said that the government has asked the concerned authorities to switch off about 100 transformers across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Assam, forecasting more rainfall. With the likelihood of further inundation, APDCL may have to continue or even expand power shutdowns in other vulnerable zones.