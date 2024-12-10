Health crisis looms over Satgaon as waste dumping, dust pollution ramp up

Guwahati, Dec 10: The unabated dumping of soil, sand, wastes of various types have created havoc for a large section of residents of the stretch from the CDA Gate to the Army Cantonment Gate, including the approach to the Oil India Limited (OIL) campus in Satgaon area of the city.

This has created health hazard for the residents in the area as foul odour coming out of the dumped wastes engulf the area almost all the time. Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the issue, the residents of Satgaon have demanded the authorities concerned to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

According to residents, an 800-metre stretch of land over the OIL pipeline and running parallel to the road, have become a dumping ground for waste materials, loose earth and sand, etc., leading to the formation of the unhygienic conditions, foul odour, and health risks.

Dust pollution during the dry season has compounded the difficulties faced by both the residents and commuters.

Frustrated with the alleged inaction of the civic body and the Public Works Department (PWD), the residents approached the OIL for help.

Recently, they submitted a memorandum to the executive director of OIL's Pipeline Services, urging immediate intervention to resolve the persistent issues in the area.

"Open urination along the stretch is a common problem due to the absence of public sanitation facilities. Public toilets along the stretch will address open urination and ensure cleanliness in the area," said Brigadier AK Pait, president of Paschim Satgaon Unnayan Samiti. "Land encroachment is another issue which has compromised the security of the pipelines. Certain parts of the area covered by fencing, while others remain vulnerable to illegal encroachments, including the unauthorized setting up of small shops," he added.

Pait further said that the recovery of a bomb on August 15, during the Independence Day celebrations, left residents terrified.

"The proximity of the pipeline to such sensitive incidents has raised alarm about the catastrophic consequences of potential accidents," he said.

NC Lahkar, secretary of the Samiti pointed out that due to the poor drainage infrastructure, the area witnesses artificial floods during the rainy season, creating inconvenience for commuters. Residents emphasized the urgent need for Oil India Limited to transform the neglected stretch into a functional and secure space for benefit of the residents.

"Despite its strategic location, the land remains underutilized with residents suggesting that it could be developed into a community asset for recreation and fitness," Lahkar added.

Residents suggested that a public park with recreational facilities be built, which can benefit the local people. They also sought enhanced safety through proper fencing, surveillance cameras, and regular pipeline inspections.

They also suggested allocating portions of the land for paid parking facilities to reduce congestion and generate revenue for maintenance.

By-

Staff Reporter