HC asks Assam zoo to follow enclosure guidelines amid Rs 345 crore revamp

Guwahati, March 12: Acting on a PIL, the Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden authorities to ensure that the guidelines and rules on minimum dimensions of enclosures for housing exotic animals of different species are strictly adhered to, even as the zoo is set for a Rs 345 core makeover.

Hearing the PIL (No. 17/2025) by P Borboruah, petitioner-in-person, the Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury observed that an assurance has been given to the court by the respondents that in the proposed general overhaul of the zoo, “all efforts shall be taken to even upgrade and align such rescued species housing with the guidelines and rules on minimum dimensions of enclosures for housing exotic animals of different species.”

The court, however, asked the petitioner to move the court again in the event of the respondents not honouring the Central Zoo Authority-mandated specifications regarding wildlife shelter. “…with this assurance, this court is satisfied that the issue raised by the petitioner-in-person has been taken care of. However, before closing this PIL petition, we do observe that in case the petitioner finds from the drawings/structural design or any other material(s) that such guidelines are not being adhered to, it will be open for the petitioner to revive this petition by filing a two pages affidavit, in which situation, this PIL shall be revived,” the court noted in its order dated March 8, 2026.

The PIL sought issuance of directions for strict compliance on every parameter of the guidelines on minimum dimensions of enclosures for housing exotic animals of different species, issued by the Central Zoo Authority under the recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009 in letter and spirit within a fixed timeframe.

The response affidavit of respondent No. 2, the Divisional Forest Officer, Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, indicated that a decision had been taken at the Governmental level for an overhaul of the zoo.

A work order has been issued by the Office of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department (Building) for modernization of Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, valued at Rs 345,67,50,000, which is expected to be completed by November 29, 2026.

The court was told that the project aimed at modernizing and improving the overall infrastructure for animals, staff as well as visitors of Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden.

In the project, the specifications of the enclosures are also being subjected to a major overhaul, keeping in view the guidelines on minimum dimensions of enclosures for housing exotic animals of different species issued by the Central Zoo Authority under the recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009.