Guwahati

Hatigaon Murder Case: One more apprehended in Barpeta

By The Assam Tribune
Photo: PTI (Representational image)

Guwahati, August 4: In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended one more person in connection with the murder of the retired engineer in Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

The accused has been identified as Abu Sattar who was detained from Mandi village in Barpeta district of Assam.

Meanwhile, the police said that Sattar is the prime accused in the murder case and is also behind all the planning. They have also identified the accused as a relative of the victim.

It is however unclear if the latest detainee is the actual mastermind behind the murder.

So far, four persons have been arrested by the police in connection to the murder. The arrestees have been identified as - Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, Nur Mohammad alias Hasu, and Boga – all of whom were nabbed from Barpeta district.

