Hatigaon Murder Case: 4 arrested from Barpeta

Guwahati, August 3: In a recent development, police have arrested four persons from Barpeta district in connection with the murder of a retired engineer in Hatigaon area of Guwahati in Assam.

The three accused have been identified as Darog Ali, Mahibul Islam, Boga and Nur Mohammed alias Hasu, who were nabbed by the Hatigaon police in Barpeta.

Reportedly, police initially arrested Darog Ali who later revealed the named of three more persons involved in the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on July 27, 2023, a retired engineer, identified as Javed Ali Ahmed, was allegedly killed while he was on his way to the mosque in the early morning.

Ahmed was reportedly, bettered with an iron rod which was later found at the crime scene.

The incident occurred just 100 meters away from the Hatigaon police station. Moreover, CCTV footage shows two men following the victim through the lane where the attack took place.