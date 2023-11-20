Hatigaon Kidnapping Case: Abducted minor rescued in successful operation

Guwahati, Nov 20: In a swift and successful operation, authorities rescued a kidnapped minor in Hatigaon, Guwahati, with crucial assistance provided by closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage installed in the locality.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified man, riding a motorcycle with no visible number plate, enticed the child with toys before abducting him.

The family of the victim promptly reported the matter to the Hatigaon Police Station, leading to the initiation of a thorough investigation.

The child, who was playing near his house at Kanaklata Road in Hatigaon’s Sijubari area, was lifted on Sunday by the unidentified suspect.