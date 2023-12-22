Has the new JN.1 Covid variant entered Guwahati? Here’s what GMCH revealed

Guwahati, Dec 22: A recent arrival from Sweden has tested positive for Covid, stirring concerns amid reports speculating the presence of the new variant JN.1 in Guwahati. A few local media have also reported that the new variant was detected in the city.

However, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Das clarified that the RTPCR test confirmed the patient's COVID-positive status but couldn't determine the specific variant.

"RTPCR cannot detect the genome, so it's challenging to provide immediate clarity. Whether this is a case of the new JN.1 subvariant of the Covid-19 virus is yet to be determined," stated Superintendent Das.

Till now there is no clarification on the sequence of Covid variant detected. However, government guidelines are being followed by the concerned department.

Das urged the public to stay calm, and not panic, emphasising that there's no conclusive evidence linking the positive case to the new subvariant JN.1 of the strain. He also highlighted the need for genome sequencing to precisely identify the virus variant. Meanwhile, he informed that the patient is in stable condition and undergoing home isolation.

Das further urged to maintain Covid protocols, as there is no need to panic because people are vaccinated.

In the midst of the rising Covid-19 cases in various parts of the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system on December 20. Assam Health Minister Keshav Mahanta who was also present in the meeting, stated that the government is actively monitoring the situation. Mahanta has further urged the public to stay alert.

Meanwhile, Mandaviya directed to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants circulating in the country.