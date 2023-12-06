Harmful elements leading to suicidal tendencies must be removed from lockups: Assam DGP

Guwahati, Dec 6: The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh, said on Wednesday that harmful elements leading to suicidal tendencies must be removed from the prison cells.

This comes after an inmate accused of robbery died by suicide inside the lockup at Jalukbari Police Station in Guwahati.

The DGP said, “Structural improvement needs to be made to ensure such incidents do not occur in the future. No chance should be given to any inmate for committing suicide inside the lockup. For this, it must be ensured that no harmful elements that could lead them to suicidal tendencies are removed from the prison cells.”

GP Singh further informed that he has directed the Commissioner of Guwahati Police (CP) Diganta Barah, to submit a detailed inquiry report into the prison death case at the Jalukbari police station.

He said, “I have asked Guwahati Police Commissioner for a detailed inquiry report on the case. There are CCTV cameras installed inside the police station. After examining them, the matter would be clear.”

Last Monday, an inmate, Jehirul Islam, accused of robbery allegedly died by suicide inside a prison cell at Jalukbari Police Station.

The police personnel found him hanging inside the lockup, stirring tensions in the police station.