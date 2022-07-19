84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 80 lakh national flags to be hoisted in Assam

By Abdul Gani
Har Ghar Tiranga: Over 80 lakh national flags to be hoisted in Assam
AT Photo 

Guwahati, July 19: Along with the rest of the country, 80 lakh national flags will be hoisted in houses, offices and commercial establishments across Assam from August 13 to 15, said a government statement.

This will be done as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, being implemented by the Union Ministry of Culture under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the celebration of the 75 years of Independence.

Under this initiative, 20 crore tricolours will be hoisted across the country with the active participation of the public.

In Assam, the target is to cover 80 lakh rural and urban households including the government and private institutions, schools and commercial establishments.

"The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about our national flag," the statement mentioned further.

In Assam, the cultural affairs department has started preparations for successful implementation of the programme with the panchayat and rural development, information and public relations department and other government agencies.

Accordingly, the panchayat and rural development department has started production of national flags of different sizes locally through self-help groups.

The department will also set up stalls at district and village levels so that national flags can be made available for purchasing by the public at their nearest locations.

Similarly, to ensure mass participation of the public in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, extensive awareness activities are also being taken by the Assam government across the state.

