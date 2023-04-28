Half-burnt body of unidentified man found in Guwahati

Guwahati, Apr 28: A half-burnt body of an unidentified man was found in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday morning.

As per sources, the locals witnessed the body in a burning state and attempted to douse the fire. However, it is not sure whether he was murdered before he was burnt adjacent to the railway tracks in Maligaon.

The locals further claimed that the face was completely burnt making it difficult to identify the person. Meanwhile, the police have been informed about the incident and further investigation is going on.