Hagrama Mohilary raises pending Bodo Accord issues at Bagurumba Dwhou event

Guwahati, Jan 18: Some parts of the Bodo Accord signed in 2003 and the Bodo Peace Accord signed in 2020 are yet to be implemented, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Mohilary was speaking at the Bagurumba Dwhou event here where Prime Minister Modi was also present.

“The Bodo Accord of 2003 was signed during the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The 2020 Bodo Peace Accord was signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We cannot forget the love shown to us by the BJP government. We have to learn to respect this always", Mohilary said in Hindi, while addressing the Prime Minister.

"Sir, I wish to remind you that some minor portions of the 2003 and 2020 agreements are yet to be implemented. It needs to be done. It’s my request,” Mohilary added.

The BTC chief expressed gratitude to the efforts of the Assam government and Prime Minister Modi for giving the Bodo community a chance to showcase the Bagurumba dance in the global stage.