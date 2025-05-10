Hackers impersonate city teachers in WhatsApp scam, probe launched

Guwahati, May 10: In a case of digital fraud, two schoolteachers from Guwahati had their WhatsApp accounts hacked, with cybercriminals using their identities to send fake distress messages and request money from colleagues, friends, and professional contacts.

The victims—Trishna Talukdar and Jasmine Chetia Phukan—fell prey to a well-orchestrated hack in which the perpetrators demanded up to Rs 1.5 lakh through a online money transaction app. Several others were targeted with smaller asks of Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Assam Police Cyber Crime Department. Investigators have since launched a probe and assured the victims that appropriate action will be taken within two days.

“We have filed a formal complaint and the police said it will investigate the case. So let’s see what happens,” said Phukan.

Talukdar recalled how her account was hacked, “They demanded Rs 1.5 lakh and even sent a Google Pay link. My colleagues quickly warned others in our WhatsApp groups that my account was compromised. The hacker even removed people from the group—proving they have complete control.”

Phukan, meanwhile, admitted to unknowingly compromising her own account. “I got a message from an ex-colleague's number on my WhatsApp. They said I’d receive a six-digit code and not to share it. Moments later, I received the code and forwarded it to her on WhatsApp. Soon after, my app was uninstalled and the hacker began sending payment requests.”

Akanksha, head of education at National Public School (NPS), urged vigilance. “There have been similar breaches in the past. Please don’t click on suspicious links or respond to messages asking for money. Teachers will never make such requests. Inform the school immediately if you receive one.”

The case has amplified growing concerns over cybersecurity in the state and highlighted the urgent need for digital literacy.