Guwahati’s Ward 55 under lens: Residents split on civic progress as gaps persist

As construction of the flyover connecting Noonmati to the Guwahati Club nears completion, The Assam Tribune begins a ward-by-ward assessment of on-ground civic conditions along the corridor.

One such stop was Ward No. 55, a densely populated and diverse pocket of Guwahati, encompassing areas like Noonmati, Jyotinagar, parts of Bamunimaidam, Ananda Nagar and Soonchali.

Ward No. 55 stretches from the central line of the Brahmaputra in the north to Pub Jyotinagar Tiniali–Nepali Chowk in the south.

It is bordered by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Road on the east and Piyali Phukan Nagar Road on the west. Despite its strategic location and rapid urbanisation, residents say several long-standing civic issues continue to persist.

Roads, water & street lights dominate public concern

Interactions with locals revealed a recurring set of grievances including poor road conditions, irregular drinking water supply and gaps in street lighting, though opinions on the ward councillor, Manoj Kumar Nath's performance remain divided.









A view of a lane at ward 55 (AT Image)





Businessman Pramod Das said the biggest concern is road infrastructure.

“Some roads are broken and remain unattended for years. Water supply is another major issue. Streetlights have improved compared to earlier, but problems still remain,” he said.

Senior citizen Madhuram Kalita highlighted the deteriorated state of Gopal Nagar Road.

“People are living with bad roads and severe water shortages. During rains, water and mud from drains floods the area. We were told tenders had been floated, but no work has started. Even after repeated visits to the PWD office, nothing has changed,” he said, also urging the government to resolve long-pending land ownership issues faced by residents.

Echoing concerns over water scarcity, another resident Pulin Kumar Sharma said people of the ward receive water only once in three or four days.

“That is simply not enough for a household. Streetlights are mostly functional, but unless drinking water and roads are fixed, daily life remains difficult,” he said.

Mixed assessments of councillor’s work

Not all feedback was critical. Businessman Dr Nirmal Kumar Nath credited councillor Nath for improvements in bylanes and lighting in commercial areas.

“Several internal roads have been repaired and streetlights installed where there were none earlier. Overall, he has emerged as a good councillor,” Nath remarked.









A stretch of road at ward 55 (AT Image)

However, Geeta Barua, a local resident and businesswoman, pointed to design and encroachment issues.

“Light poles placed in the middle of narrow roads make it difficult for vehicles to pass. Footpaths along Bhupen Hazarika Road are occupied by shops, leaving no space for pedestrians, especially senior citizens,” she said, stressing that shops need not be removed, but regulated to ensure walkable footpaths.

Some residents expressed sharper criticism. Tilenda Mahanta said the ward lacks government-supplied drinking water altogether.

“People have spent their own money on boring wells to supply water to nearly 50 households. Sanitation services by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation are also poor, and education here depends largely on private institutions,” he alleged.

Environmental and law-and-order concerns were raised by Deepak Choudhury, who pointed to suspicious night-time movement of dumper trucks along the riverbank.

“The dust and noise create unrest at night. The councillor says he is working on it, but residents continue to suffer,” he said.

Councillor cites ongoing development

Responding to the criticism, ward councillor Nath maintained that substantial development has taken place.

“Across Guwahati, major progress has been achieved under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In Ward No. 55 alone, 27 small and large roads have been built, and work on four more has been completed. Toilets, streetlights and multipurpose buildings have been constructed to improve quality of life,” he said.

On drinking water, Nath admitted delays but expressed optimism.

“There is a problem, but around 70% of the work is complete. We are trying to ensure an eco-friendly environment and inclusive development, as this ward represents a mini Assam with people from all communities,” he added.

A ward at a crossroads

Ward No. 55 presents a picture of uneven development with visible progress in roads and lighting in some pockets, alongside persistent shortages of water, sanitation and pedestrian infrastructure in others.

As the Noonmati flyover reshapes connectivity in this part of the city, residents hope civic agencies and elected representatives will close these gaps and ensure that development reaches every lane and household.