Guwahati’s vintage car display a nod to state’s automobile legacy

Guwahati, Jan 26: A charming display of vintage automobiles was held on Sunday at the Geeta Mandir High School field, organised by the Heritage Automobile Association of Assam.

The event, showcasing a rich collection of classic cars, was part of the association’s long-standing tradition of celebrating automotive history since its establishment in 1995.

Among the star attractions was a 1919 Chevrolet, which is in running condition and holds the distinction of being the oldest car at the exhibition.

Other notable vehicles included the Mercedes Benz once owned by Maharani Gayatri Devi, and a car that belonged to the founder of The Assam Tribune, RG Baruah.













Vintage cars on display at the car exhibition on Sunday (AT Photo)

The event also featured military vehicles, including Indian Army jeeps and Land Cruisers captured during the Bangladesh War.

In addition to these iconic models, the exhibition displayed cars from the 1930s through the early 1980s, including Heralds, Padmini Premiums, Morrises, and Fiats.

The Heritage Automobile Association has hosted exhibitions every year on Independence Day and Republic Day, with a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.













This year, however, the event was limited to a static display, as opposed to the usual rally, following government approval.

Vice President of the Association, Sanjib Baruah, explained, “We have chosen to display the cars this time, rather than holding the usual rally, with permission from the government.”

Looking ahead, Baruah shared the association’s plans to assist vintage car owners with the restoration of their vehicles.

“Our future plan is to bring vintage car owners together and help restore their cars so they can participate in future exhibitions and keep them in running condition,” he said.