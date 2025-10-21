Guwahati’s traffic signals turn into begging hubs as organised rackets tighten grip

Whenever we drive through the streets of Guwahati, one sight that invariably catches our attention is the presence of beggars at traffic signals and along the roadside. Over the past few years, their numbers have grown noticeably. Where once there were few or none, today most signals are occupied by at least five to six beggars.

As vehicles halt at the red lights, the same scene unfolds – children in soiled clothes with forlorn faces, women carrying small sleeping infants, handicapped boys, little girls of six to eight years of age holding babies in their arms, frail-looking women, and crippled adults – all weaving between cars and knocking on windows for alms. Often, two or three traffic police personnel stand nearby, seemingly indifferent to the situation.

A striking observation is that most of these beggars are not locals. They rarely speak Assamese, conversing instead in Hindi. Though some sell trinkets such as pens or keyrings, the majority ask only for cash. Curiously, they often refuse food or clothing offered to them – raising questions about whether their presence is driven by genuine need or by something more organized. Many seem to treat the traffic signals as their “workplace,” arriving in the morning dressed in tattered clothes and leaving by evening, much like office workers.

It is apparent that some among them are fit enough to engage in basic wage-earning work. While poverty is an obvious cause, a large section of the younger beggars appear to be substance abusers – addicted to Dendrite adhesive, ganja, alcohol or other substances.

There is also a growing perception that begging in Guwahati has evolved into a well-organized racket. Some of the beggars are victims of addiction; others are part of a commercialized trade in begging. Offering them money often perpetuates the cycle.

The Assam Prevention of Begging Act, 1964, has been in force for nearly six decades, yet the State government has struggled to curb begging and rehabilitate those in need. Although the Social Welfare Department, in partnership with several NGOs, launched a mission a few years ago to make Guwahati free of beggars, the results have been disappointing.

It is imperative for the government to take decisive steps. Setting up dedicated destitute homes, providing avenues for skill development and linking rehabilitation initiatives with existing social welfare schemes could help transform the lives of those driven to beg. At the same time, the government must strictly enforce the anti-begging laws and completely ban the practice in public spaces.

Equally crucial is addressing the exploitation behind child begging and organized begging rackets. Such practices must be declared criminal offences, and those orchestrating them should face strict punishment under the law. Effective implementation of these measures can help uphold the dignity and welfare of the most vulnerable citizens.