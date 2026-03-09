Guwahati’s Rs 850-crore Maharaj Prithu flyover to open on March 10

Guwahati, Mar 9: After nearly two-and-a-half years of construction, the much-anticipated Maharaj Prithu (Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri) flyover, the longest and most expensive flyover in Northeast India, is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of around Rs 850 crore, the flyover will be opened for vehicular movement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at 5 pm.

“The longest flyover in the Northeast will be opened tomorrow. About 99% of the work has already been completed, and the remaining 1% will be finished by tonight,” engineer Mahmud Rahman from the construction company told The Assam Tribune.





Rahman expressed hope that once the flyover becomes operational, traffic congestion in the area will be significantly reduced.

The 4.5-km-long flyover has been jointly constructed by Gautam Construction Company Limited and Anupam Nirman Private Limited under the Public Works Department.

Although the project was scheduled to be completed within three years, construction was finished in 28 months.

Rahman added that Assamese culture will be showcased at the rotary point in Chandmari along the flyover, where beautification work is currently underway.

“This is the first time we are carrying out beautification work on a flyover. Around 4,000 plants belonging to nearly 20 species will be planted,” said Namrata Agamacharya, who has been entrusted with the project.

She added that it is encouraging to see local youths getting opportunities to contribute to development projects in Assam.





Earlier, on January 29, Chief Minister Sarma had said that all major under-construction flyovers in Guwahati would be completed by April 14.

However, later during a late-night inspection of the project, Sarma had said the flyover would be inaugurated in phases, with the first phase initially scheduled for February 28.

The Chief Minister had earlier planned to partially open the flyover for two-wheelers first, with full public access to follow later.

The government aims to make the bridge operational before the Assembly elections, the dates for which are expected around early April.

“If the inauguration is delayed till Bihu, people will face inconvenience. Our aim is to hand over the bridge to the public by March 15,” he had said.

Outlining future connectivity plans, Sarma had also said the upcoming Maharaj Prithu flyover would be linked to the Ulubari bridge, with an additional arm planned along Rajgarh Road.