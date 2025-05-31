Guwahati's public transport crawls back after deluge, ASTC deploys 100 buses

Guwahati, May 31: After taking a major hit on Friday, public transport in Guwahati limped back to normalcy on Saturday. The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC), acknowledging the disruption, outlined the scale of the impact on city transit.

“Yesterday was an exceptionally difficult day for public transport in Guwahati. Out of 256 buses, only 127 could operate. With most of our fleet being electric, many vehicles broke down due to widespread waterlogging across the city,” an ASTC official told The Assam Tribune.

In addition to the electric fleet, around 50 CNG and nearly 180 electric buses attempted to maintain services. However, Guwahati typically requires 600–700 buses daily to meet commuter needs. “A mere 127–150 buses are simply not enough,” the official added.

Despite disruption, ASTC said that on Saturday, over 100 buses have been deployed across the city.









City buses, auto-rickshaws, and app-based cabs were either cancelled or delayed for hours due to flooded streets.(Photo: AIR Guwahati)









Private city buses also struggled. Inundated roads led to frequent breakdowns and forced detours. “We understand the hardship faced by bus owners, drivers, and conductors. They have daily targets to meet, and a breakdown is a financial burden that’s hard to bear,” the official said, claiming that services continued late into the night, with the last bus returning at 11:43 pm.

On Friday, the city came to a standstill as heavy rainfall lashed multiple districts of Assam. City buses, auto-rickshaws, and app-based cabs were either cancelled or delayed for hours due to flooded streets.

Office-goers and parents with school-going children were among the worst affected. “The waist-deep water in Hatigaon forced my kids to stay at their uncle’s place. The SDRF and NDRF were present in Rukminigaon, but no rescue boats reached our area,” said Lipshita Goswami.

App-based services, when available, often charged exorbitant fares. “I had to get to Maligaon from Silpukhuri. The usual Rs 200 fare went up to Rs 400, and the driver demanded another Rs 100. With no other option, I agreed,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

Long waits, cancelled services, and overpriced alternatives turned routine commutes into ordeals. “I couldn’t book any app-based ride. Some drivers refused, and others quoted ridiculous rates. Thankfully, a student in a rickshaw gave me a lift,” said Yashira Rehman from Kerakuchi.

Residents took to social media to vent frustration over Guwahati’s inadequate drainage and repeated flooding during pre-monsoon showers. Many demanded long-term infrastructure solutions rather than temporary fixes.

“I don’t blame the cab drivers or bus operators — it's genuinely dangerous to drive through waterlogged streets. What we need are concrete, lasting steps from the government,” Rehman added.

Echoing Rehman’s sentiment, Niharika Das, a resident of Noonmati, said that blaming the government alone isn’t fair, as citizens also share responsibility for the situation.

“By 6 pm, I couldn’t find a cab, auto, or even a Magik from Zoo Road. The only options from Zoo Road to Narengi are electric buses, Magic vans, or e-rickshaws, but waterlogging prevented them from reaching Tiniali,” said Das.

With the India Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days, anxiety is mounting, especially among those in low-lying and flood-prone areas.