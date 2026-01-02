Guwahati's LGBI Airport records 7.01 million passenger footfall in 2025

Guwahati, Jan 2: Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International (LGBI) airport, Guwahati, saw remarkable passenger growth in 2025.

With significant surge in domestic and international travel, the airport successfully managed an impressive 7.01 million passengers – 3.5 million domestic arrivals and 3.4 million domestic departures. Additionally, the airport also handled 45,423 international passenger arrivals and 45,474 international passenger departures.

The airport also achieved a milestone with cargo handling – 374 MT of perishable cargo in December 2025. The GIAL Cargo Terminal achieved its highest-ever monthly cargo handling volume in December 2025, recording a total of 1,362 metric tonnes.

Additionally, the terminal registered its highest-ever single-day tonnage of 60 metric tonnes on December 22, 2025.

On October 5, the airport achieved a single-day record, managing 22,089 passengers, including transit travellers.

“This milestone underscores the effectiveness of LGBI Airport’s ongoing infrastructure development, enabling seamless and efficient handling of increased passenger volumes,” an airport spokesperson said.

LGBI airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), also expanded its international route network, introducing direct flights to Paro, Bangkok, and Singapore. These routes have contributed to a significant increase in international passenger traffic and aircraft traffic movement (ATM). The airport witnessed 47,550 domestic ATMs and 1,000 international ATMs.

The airport witnessed a substantial growth in cargo handling, with a total of 32,990 MT of cargo handled this year. This significant increase in cargo volume underscores the airport’s emerging role as a key cargo hub in the region.

“As LGBI airport continues to soar to new heights, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences and cementing its position as a premier gateway to the Northeast region of India,” the spokesperson added.





By

Staff Reporter