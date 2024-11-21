Guwahati’s iconic Assam Book Fair moves to Khanapara for 2024 edition

Guwahati, Nov 21: Guwahati's much-anticipated Assam Book Fair will set up its literary haven this year at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara.

Traditionally held at the Assam Engineering Institute playground in Chandmari, the fair's relocation is necessitated by the ongoing construction of the GNB Flyover in the area.

"The venue of the book fair has been shifted from the Assam Engineering Institute playground to Khanapara due to the ongoing flyover construction at Chandmari," said Pramod Kalita, secretary of the Publication Board Assam.

The 12-day event, jointly organised by the Publication Board Assam and the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, will commence on December 27.

It promises a rich showcase of books from Assam, other parts of India, and abroad. Registration for participating publication houses and organisations is already underway, with the deadline set for December 3.

Last year, the Assam Book Fair at Chandmari drew bibliophiles in droves, hosting over 100 publishers and sellers.

Outlets from across India, including West Bengal and Delhi, as well as neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, contributed to the fair’s international appeal. Notably, 15 outlets from Dhaka alone showcased their collections.

The 2023 edition also marked a milestone with financial support from the state government, which sanctioned ₹33 lakhs for three book fairs, underscoring the state’s commitment to literary culture.

As Khanapara gears up to host the book fair for the first time, book lovers can look forward to yet another chapter in this annual celebration of literature.

-By Staff Reporter