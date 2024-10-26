Guwahati's Bir Chilarai Park & Old Police Bungalow set for revamp

Guwahati, Oct 26: In a move to enhance the urban landscape of Guwahati, the state government is set to revamp Bir Chilarai Park and the Old Commissioner of Police Bungalow.

The redevelopment of Bir Chilarai Park, located in Amingaon, will be executed at a cost of ₹7.5 crore. This project aims to create new amenities, including a modern walkway, an open plaza, a cafeteria, and a children's play area.

Additionally, plans include the development of a pond with a fountain, improved access featuring an entry gate and ticket counter, as well as ample parking facilities for visitors.

Simultaneously, the Old Commissioner of Police Bungalow will be transformed into an extension of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre, with redevelopment costs estimated at ₹24.7 crore.

This project will create a scenic pond and incorporating modern amenities to help preserve the area’s heritage.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of the redeveloped Brahmaputra Riverfront project in Pan Bazar.

This initial phase, built at a cost of ₹34 crore, features lush green open spaces, a walking and jogging track, signage and lighting, full area surveillance, and river viewing points, all designed to enhance the area’s appeal.

The project also integrates with the Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre and includes the remodelling of Padum Pukhuri.

The second phase of the riverfront project is estimated to cost ₹35.85 crore, promising further development of Guwahati's riverfront areas as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance urban living in the region.