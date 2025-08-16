Guwahati's Barsapara to host ICC Women’s World Cup final, 4 other key matches

Guwahati, August 16: Cricket fever is set to grip Guwahati, with the city confirmed to host five matches, including the final, of the ICC Women’s World Cup, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Making the announcement during the inauguration of two sports academies in North Guwahati, Sarma said the city would not only stage the final but also several key fixtures of the prestigious tournament.

"We have been told that Guwahati will host some matches, including the final. Understandably, cricket enthusiasts are kicked about the development," the Chief Minister told the press.

According to the ICC schedule, Guwahati will host four group matches, with Indian women taking the field at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium against New Zealand on October 23.

The city’s tryst with the tournament will begin with England vs Bangladesh on October 7, followed by England vs Sri Lanka on October 11. The group stage curtain will fall in Guwahati on October 26, when England meet New Zealand.

The announcement adds another high point to Guwahati’s sporting calendar. In November, cricket fans will be treated to a marquee clash when World Test Championship winners South Africa take on India.

The second Test of the two-match series will be played at Barsapara from November 22 to 26.

The city last hosted international cricket in November 2023, when Australia outplayed India by five wickets in a T20 encounter.

With back-to-back high-profile fixtures, Barsapara is once again shaping up as a prime cricketing destination — and fans in Guwahati are set for a thrilling season ahead.