Guwahati: Zoo Road residents upset over felling of trees

Guwahati, April 30: While the flyover construction work is in full swing at Zoo Road area of Guwahati, a section of residents raised concerns over felling of trees in the area.

The residents of Zoo Road were left in a state of shock after they found that several trees were chopped off. According to locals, some of the trees along the footpath were marked which were cut down overnight. They are apprehensive that the remaining trees that are marked will also be axed.

The residents further alleged the in the name of development nature is being destroyed. “If there is development, nature will have to suffer. In the past Zoo Road was suffering from artificial floods. Cutting down the trees will adversely impact the environment. Moreover, the flyover is being built to reduce traffic congestion in the city and solve the problem of artificial floods. However, nature is being destroyed as the age-old trees are being cut down overnight,” said a resident.





A roadside vendor who sets up his small makeshift shop lamented over the chopping of the trees which provided him with shade and a place to earn a living. He further blamed the forest department authorities for the overnight drive.

Last year, several trees were cut down to pave way for the construction of the two-lane flyover project at Zoo Road Tiniali on Radha Govinda Baruah road. Upset with the felling of the trees people slammed the government for destroying the full grown trees. The authorities later assured that valuable trees will be planted in the area after the completion of the flyover.