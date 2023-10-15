Guwahati: Zoo Road flyover all set to be inaugurated on Oct 18

Guwahati, Oct 15: The newly constructed Shraddhanjali Flyover over Zoo Road in Guwahati is all set to be inaugurated on October 18, 2023, on the occasion of Maha Panchami.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned on Saturday that the inauguration programme will take place at around 5.30 PM.

While addressing the media, CM Sarma stated that the foundation stone of the flyover was laid on February 1, 2022, and the relevant department has efficiently completed its task within 19 months. He further mentioned that the flyover will alleviate traffic on RG Baruah Road for the next two decades.

The Chief Minister also said that the bridge has been named 'Shradhanjali Flyover', as the flyover is constructed in front of Shraddhanjali Kanan.



