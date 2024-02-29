Guwahati: Youth's body recovered from drain in Panikhaiti

Guwahati, Feb 29: In a shocking incident, the body of a young man was recovered from a roadside drain in the Panikhaiti area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Dhiraj Sarma, a local resident of the area.



The incident is suspected to be an accident, as the deceased is said to be a habitual alcoholic, police sources said.



Earlier in the day, an upcoming talented cricketer lost his life in a road accident in Guwahati’s Lokhra.



The accident took place near Forest Gate in the Lokhra area, where the two-wheeler he was riding met with an accident. The deceased was identified as Dipankar Rongpi.



Meanwhile, another youth, identified as Montu Das, who was also with him on the bike, sustained injuries in the accident. He was rushed to nearby Ayursundra Hospital in critical condition.

