Guwahati

Guwahati: Youth succumbs to injuries after brutal attack by miscreants

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Feb 7: A brutal murder incident unfolded in Guwahati where a group of people attacked a youth in Ganeshguri locality.

The incident occurred on Monday after the miscreants attacked the victim, identified as Ikram Hussain, over a minor scuffle, following which he sustained grievous head injuries.

Following the incident, the victim was immediately taken to the Dispur Polyclinic & Nursing Home, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the Dispur police station in connection with the incident.

Further investigation is underway.

