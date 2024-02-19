Guwahati: Youth runs over woman after abduction bid failed

Guwahati, Feb 19: Raising concerns about women's safety in the city, a sensational incident unfolded in the crowded GS Road area of Guwahati on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday when a youth allegedly tried to abduct a young woman forcefully.

According to initial information, the accused, in a high-end four-wheeler, along with three others, tried to abduct the victim forcefully while she was returning from work. However, his kidnapping attempt failed as people present in the area rescued her.

After his kidnapping attempt failed, the accused tried to run over the victim and her friend, injuring both of them in the process.

The injured were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where they are currently receiving treatment.

The accused has been identified as Hirakjyoti Pathak, a resident of Panjabari area. He is currently absconding with his car.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Dispur Police Station in connection with the matter and the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused.

It has come to light that Hirak was earlier accused of attempting to immolate his wife with the help of his parents in November last year, however, fortunately, it failed.

The woman was able to escape from the clutches of her in-laws and reached out to Satgaon police, who registered a case against them.