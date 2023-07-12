Guwahati: Youth mysteriously found dead in rehab centre

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a tragic incident a youth, identified as Nabajit Kalita, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Aakar Rehabilitation Facility located in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, Nabajit who was a resident of Silpukhuri was admitted to that rehabilitation centre for de-addiction.

Meanwhile, Nabajit’s family members alleged that it was a case of murder as there were marks on the face of the deceased body.

Further investigation over the matter has been initiated.