85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Guwahati: Youth mysteriously found dead in rehab centre

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati: Youth mysteriously found dead in rehab centre
X

Photo: IANS (Representational image)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a tragic incident a youth, identified as Nabajit Kalita, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Aakar Rehabilitation Facility located in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, Nabajit who was a resident of Silpukhuri was admitted to that rehabilitation centre for de-addiction.

Meanwhile, Nabajit’s family members alleged that it was a case of murder as there were marks on the face of the deceased body.

Further investigation over the matter has been initiated.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Guwahati: Youth mysteriously found dead in rehab centre

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a tragic incident a youth, identified as Nabajit Kalita, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Aakar Rehabilitation Facility located in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area on Wednesday morning.

As per sources, Nabajit who was a resident of Silpukhuri was admitted to that rehabilitation centre for de-addiction.

Meanwhile, Nabajit’s family members alleged that it was a case of murder as there were marks on the face of the deceased body.

Further investigation over the matter has been initiated.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X