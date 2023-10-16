Guwahati Youth Murder: Police arrest self-proclaimed wife, her parents

Guwahati, Oct 16: In a recent development, the Guwahati Police have taken into custody the self-proclaimed wife of the deceased, Gitashree Sinha, along with her parents, Arijit Sinha and Jharna Sinha.

The arrests occurred on Sunday night, and all three are suspected to have played a role in the murder of the youth Anjan Nath.

Gitashree and her parents were apprehended shortly after the arrest of three individuals who had opened fire on Anjan Nath. Initial investigations indicate that Arijit Sinha, Gitashree's father, may have been the primary mastermind behind the plan to eliminate Anjan.

Earlier, the police had successfully tracked down and arrested the three individuals - Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar, and Arvinda Roy - who were allegedly responsible for the shooting of Anjan. Interrogations revealed that Arijit Sinha had orchestrated the scheme, while Sourabh executed it.

The story to this tragic incident unveils a complex relationship between Gitashree, Anjan, and Sourabh. Gitashree and Sourabh, a dry fruits businessman in the Fancy Bazar area, initially started as friends when she was still involved with Anjan Nath. However, their friendship eventually evolved into a romantic relationship.

Gitashree's parents disapproved of her relationship with Anjan, citing financial and alcohol-related concerns. Consequently, they made the decision to marry their daughter off to Sourabh Goenka.

Arijit and Jharna perceived Anjan as an obstacle to this union and devised a plan to remove him from their daughter's life. The plan was carried out by Sourabh, with assistance from Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy.

The unfortunate incident transpired when Anjan Nath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified assailants while traveling on a two-wheeler in the Koinadhora area of Guwahati.

He was rushed to Metro Hospital in Khanapara with gunshot wounds to his chest; however, he was declared dead upon arrival.