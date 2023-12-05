Guwahati: Youth found dead in Dhirenpara guest house

Guwahati, Dec 5: Once again, sensation grips the city as one more body of a youth was found inside a guest house in Guwahati’s Dhirenpara area on Tuesday.

According to initial information, the body of the youth was recovered from room number 109 of Khushi Guest House located in the Dhirepara area, where he was residing since Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Parasmani Kakati, a resident of Baihata Chariali.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death.